Jan 10 Manchester United planted one foot in the League Cup final after a late Marouane Fellaini header gave them a 2-0 win over Hull City in the first leg of their last four clash on Tuesday.

Juan Mata put United ahead early in the second half of what had looked like being a frustrating night for Jose Mourinho's side, who spurned several chances to put the tie to bed.

Paul Pogba rattled the post with a free kick and a string of other opportunities went begging as Hull dug in before Fellaini rose at the far post to head home with three minutes remaining.

Southampton and Liverpool contest the other semi-final, with the first leg at St Mary's on Wednesday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)