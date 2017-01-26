Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Jan 26 Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-four encounter 2-1 on Thursday to come within one goal of forcing extra time.
Hull's Oumar Niasse scored in the 85th minute to reduce the aggregate deficit to 3-2, but there was to be no fairytale comeback for the Premier League relegation strugglers who were spirited in their efforts to overturn their 2-0 first-leg defeat.
Tom Huddlestone had put the hosts ahead after 35 minutes from the penalty spot, but they were unable to turn the screw and allowed a much-improved United to claw their way back into the match after the break when Paul Pogba stabbed home an equaliser.
Niasse steered home a David Meyler cross from close range but Jose Mourinho's side held on to set up a clash against Southampton in the final at Wembley on Feb. 26 after the Saints upset Liverpool on Wednesday at Anfield. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.