Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON Feb 8 Leicester City scored two stunning goals in extra time through Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over second tier Derby County in a replay on Wednesday.
The victory came as a minor relief for champions Leicester who are one point above the Premier League relegation zone after failing to win a league game this year.
Ndidi, a January signing from Racing Genk, put Leicester 2-1 ahead with a powerful run and bullet finish four minutes after being introduced at the end of normal time and Gray slalomed through the Derby defence to rubber-stamp Leicester's progress.
Leicester had taken the lead a minute after halftime when Andy King headed home from close range, but Derby clawed their way back when Abdoul Camara's free kick took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.
Leicester, who along with Derby fielded a largely second-string side, visit third-tier Millwall in the last 16 on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.