LONDON Aug 23 Premier League quartet Sunderland, Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City were bundled out of the League Cup in the second round on Tuesday.

Sunderland, beaten by Norwich in the 1985 final at Wembley, went down 1-0 at Championship (second division) side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Craig Mackail-Smith scored the only goal for Gustavo Poyet's team in extra-time.

Norwich, who also won the trophy in 1962, suffered a crushing 4-0 home defeat against League One (third division) Milton Keynes Dons. Former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick netted twice.

Rangers were beaten 2-0 at home by League One Rochdale while Swansea lost 3-1 at League Two (fourth division) Shrewsbury Town. Norwich, Rangers and Swansea were promoted this season.

Premier League Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion went safely through. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by John Mehaffey. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)