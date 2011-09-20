LONDON, Sept 20 Michael Owen struck twice in his first game of the season as Manchester United thrashed bitter rivals Leeds United 3-0 in their League Cup third-round tie at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Arsenal had to come from behind to beat League Two (fourth division) Shrewsbury Town 3-1 at The Emirates while Bolton Wanderers won 2-0 at fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United against Nottingham Forest were playing extra time.

Former England striker Owen put Manchester United ahead after 15 minutes at Championship (second division) side Leeds with a scuffed shot that trickled in off the far post.

Owen grabbed his second goal in the 32nd minute with a superb right-foot strike from just inside the area.

Ryan Giggs put United three goals ahead just before the break when he cut in from the left and struck a delightful shot with the outside of his left foot to put the tie beyond Leeds.

Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson made 11 changes from the side that beat Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday but they still had too much quality for a workmanlike Leeds side.

Arsenal's terrible start to the domestic season looked like continuing when they fell behind to James Collins's 16th minute header for Shrewsbury but Kieran Gibbs levelled in the 33rd.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 18, put last year's runners-up ahead just before the hour and Yossi Benayoun also got his first Arsenal goal to ease the pressure on manager Arsene Wenger.

In other ties, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Championship team Millwall 5-0 and Blackburn Rovers battled past stubborn League One (third division) Leyton Orient 3-2.

League Cup holders Birmingham City, who beat Arsenal in the final before being relegated from the Premier League, visit Manchester City on Wednesday when Chelsea host local rivals Fulham and Liverpool visit Championship team Brighton.