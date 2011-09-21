LONDON, Sept 21 Debutant Owen Hargreaves scored his first goal for more than three years and Mario Balotelli grabbed his first of the season as Manchester City beat holders Birmingham City 2-0 in a League Cup third round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Liverpool, who have won the competition a record seven times, welcomed back skipper Steven Gerrard as a late substitute after six months out with a groin injury with a 2-1 away win at Championship (second division) side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Extra time was being played in the west London derby between Chelsea and Fulham which finished goalless after 90 minutes after Fulham's Pajtim Kasami missed a second half penalty, awarded after Alex, who was sent off, brought down Kerim Frei.

Hargreaves, making his debut for City, scored their opener after 17 minutes with a rasping shot from outside the penalty area, his first goal since April 2008 when he scored Manchester United's winner in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Hargreaves last played a full 90 minutes of competitive soccer exactly three years ago on Sept. 21 2008, but has battled back to fitness after a series of career-threatening injuries.

Balotelli virtually wrapped up the victory with a low strike after 38 minutes, sending Birmingham, fielding just Keith Fahey from the side that won the trophy last season, out of the competition.

Liverpool endured a tough match on the south coast against Gus Poyet's championship high fliers, but an early goal from Craig Bellamy, and a second from Dirk Kuyt after 81 minutes put them in control. Ashley Barnes replied for Brighton with a 90th minute penalty.

In other matches Southampton beat Preston North End 2-1, Cardiff City and Leicester City were playing extra time after finishing level at 2-2 after 90 minutes while Everton and West Bromwich Albion was a late kickoff.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)