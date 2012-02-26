LONDON Feb 26 Liverpool beat Cardiff City
3-2 on penalties to win the English League Cup for the eighth
time following a thrilling game which ended 2-2 after extra time
at Wembley on Sunday.
Cardiff's Anthony Gerrard, cousin of Liverpool's Steven,
fired the final spot kick wide as the Championship (second
division) side's hopes of becoming the first Welsh club to win
the trophy ended in heartache.
Dirk Kuyt, Stewart Downing and Glen Johnson converted their
spot kicks for Liverpool while Cardiff missed three of theirs.
Substitute Kuyt appeared to have sealed victory for
Liverpool when he put his side 2-1 ahead at the start of the
second half of extra time after a nailbiting final had ended 1-1
after 90 minutes.
The Dutchman then turned savior as he headed a Cardiff
effort off the line but from the resulting corner Ben Turner
prodded in a dramatic equaliser to take the game to penalties.
Cardiff, the first Welsh side to reach the League Cup final
in the competition's 52-year existence, stunned Liverpool when
they took the lead after 19 minutes through Joe Mason's smartly
taken shot and they almost snatched victory near the end of full
time after defender Martin Skrtel had equalised for Liverpool on
the hour.
