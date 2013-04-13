LONDON, April 13 Wigan Athletic forgot their relegation worries to reach the FA Cup final for the first time in their history when goals from Shaun Maloney and Callum McManaman gave them a 2-0 win over Championship side Millwall at a soggy Wembley on Saturday.

But the match was marred when fighting broke out between Millwall's own fans who traded punches with each other for more than 20 minutes, ignoring their team's efforts on the field.

Wigan, who are two places off the foot of the Premier League table, will meet the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between holders Chelsea and league champions Manchester City when the final is staged back at Wembley on May 11.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)