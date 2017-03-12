Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 12 An injury to Harry Kane marred Tottenham Hotspur's party as they marked their last FA Cup tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall to book their place in a loaded semi-final line-up on Sunday.
England international Kane, the Premier League's joint top scorer, had to hobble off after falling awkwardly and suffering an ankle injury in a sixth minute challenge during their sixth round tie.
Yet his absence was not missed on the day as Son Heung-min hammered a brilliant hat-trick and Kane's replacement Christian Eriksen also scored a beauty before Dele Alli and substitute Vincent Janssen got in on the act.
It all made for an emotional occasion at Spurs' storied 118-year-old ground which they will leave at the end of the season.
(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.