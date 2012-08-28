LONDON Aug 28 Stoke City became the
highest-profile casualty in the English League Cup second round
when third-tier Swindon Town pulled off a dramatic 4-3 win late
in extra time on Tuesday.
Fulham were the other Premier League side to fall as they
lost 1-0 to Championship (second division) Sheffield Wednesday.
Other Premier League clubs including Aston Villa, West
Bromwich Albion and Reading emerged against lower-league
opposition to make the third round.
West Brom had to come from behind, relying on two late goals
to scrape past third-tier Yeovil Town 4-2.
James Collins scored a hat-trick - including the winner in
extra time - as Swindon, managed by former West Ham United
striker Paolo Di Canio, upset Stoke at the Britannia Stadium.
Stoke came back from 2-0 down to force extra time and
equalised for a third time through Peter Crouch after 111
minutes.
But Tony Pulis's side had no answer after Collins slid in to
make it 4-3 in the 119th minute, prompting wild celebrations by
Di Canio on the touchline.
At Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday, League Cup winners in
1991, accounted for Fulham with a Gary Madine penalty in the
50th minute after Chris Maguire was fouled by Stephen Kelly.
Goals from Belgian Yassine El Ghanassy and Shane Long in the
final 17 minutes saved West Brom from embarrassment at Yeovil
after the third tier side had taken the lead and then levelled
at 2-2 through Reuben Reid.
At Villa Park, Paul Lambert enjoyed his first victory as
Villa manager with a 3-0 defeat of third-tier Tranmere Rovers,
in a game that marked England striker Darren Bent's first goal
since February.
Nathaniel Knight-Percival's own goal gave Premier League
Reading a 3-2 victory over second-tier club Peterborough after
four goals in the first 19 minutes at the Madejski Stadium had
left the sides level at 2-2.
Premier League clubs Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and West Ham
had relatively straightforward wins.
Wigan brushed aside second-tier Nottingham Forest 4-1 at the
City Ground, Sunderland beat fourth-tier Morecambe 2-0 and West
Ham United eased past Crewe of the third division 2-0 at home.
Norwich City beat Scunthorpe United 2-1, Queens Park Rangers
overcame Walsall 3-0, Southampton won 4-1 at Stevenage and
Swansea City enjoyed a 3-1 victory over Barnsley.
Elsewhere, fourth-tier Burton Albion caused a surprise with
a 4-2 victory at second-tier Leicester City.
Everton host Leyton Orient on Wednesday while the Premier
League teams in European competition enter in the third round.
