(adds topic codes, no change to text)

LONDON May 11 Wigan Athletic claimed one of the greatest FA Cup final upsets of all time when a 90th minute header from substitute Ben Watson gave them a 1-0 win over highly-fancied Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Wigan, threatened with relegation from the Premier League, played the better football throughout and deserved to win against a largely listless City side who had defender Pablo Zabaleta sent off for a second yellow card in the 84th minute.

It was Wigan's first FA Cup final in their 81-year history and they won it when Watson, who had only been on the field for nine minutes and had broken his leg earlier in the season, rose to power an unstoppable header past goalkeeper Joe Hart. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)