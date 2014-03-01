LONDON, March 1 Sunderland winger Adam Johnson won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time with Manchester City but he said beating his old club in Sunday's League Cup final would represent his biggest achievement.

The 26-year-old England international returns to Wembley with fond memories of landing his first senior trophy there three years ago with City following their 1-0 FA Cup final win over Stoke City.

Sunderland are third from bottom in the Premier League and will be complete underdogs when they face third-placed City.

"If we win it will probably be my best achievement," Johnson told British newspapers on Saturday. "Beating City would be the highlight of my career at Sunderland.

"When I was at City we won trophies but it was half-expected. Here, no-one really gave us a chance to win anything so to bring the cup back would be massive."

Johnson moved to Sunderland in August 2012 after falling out of favour with former City boss Roberto Mancini. Now he wants to help his club end a 41-year wait for silverware.

"In May this could turn out to be one of the best seasons in Sunderland's history. At the beginning it could have been one of the worst," he said, referring to a woeful start that left them rock bottom in the league.

Johnson has been in scintillating form, scoring six goals in his last six league games, and he believes an upturn in his team's fortunes could mean Sunderland fans will have cause for celebration in the coming weeks.

BETTER CHANCE

"With this cup final, and a game against Hull for the chance to play in the FA Cup semi-finals, and a better chance of escaping relegation, it could turn out to be a great year," the winger said.

Should Sunderland lift the trophy on Sunday they will look to go on and avoid the curse of City midfielder Samir Nasri.

The French international has twice lost cup finals at Wembley to teams that have been relegated after lifting a trophy.

Nasri was with Arsenal when they were beaten in the 2011 League Cup final by Birmingham City and was a City player when they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic in last season's FA Cup final.

"It is really difficult to lose when you are the heavy favourites," said Nasri.

"You go back home and play the game again in your head and it's difficult. The only thing I know is I lost two finals against teams who went down.

"Wembley has unhappy memories so I hope this will be a special day for me," added Nasri.

"It is important to win to give us confidence and build momentum for the Premier League." (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Tony Jimenez)