LONDON, March 2 Two moments of magic in the space of two second-half minutes helped Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over Sunderland in the English League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Manuel Pellegrini's favourites were trailing to Fabio Borini's 10th minute strike for Sunderland and a shock looked on the cards until Yaya Toure and Samir Nasri intervened.

Jesus Navas completed the turnaround late on.

Toure curled in City's equaliser after 55 minutes before Nasri thumped home the winner to snatch the season's first silverware for Pellegrini's title-chasing side. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)