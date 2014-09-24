LONDON, Sept 24 Holders Manchester City sailed into the English League Cup fourth round with a crushing 7-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday and Chelsea beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on Wednesday.

After struggling to break down their Championship (second tier) opponents in the first half, City produced a blistering spell of four goals in 13 minutes immediately after the break.

Frank Lampard opened the scoring just three days after netting against his former club Chelsea before Edin Dzeko, Jesus Navas, Yaya Toure, Dzeko, Jose Pozo and Lampard completed the rout.

Chelsea, top of the Premier League and unbeaten in all competitions this season, opened the scoring against Bolton in the 25th minute through highly-rated defender Kurt Zouma.

Matt Mills scored a surprise equaliser for Championship Bolton six minutes later but Oscar's skidding low shot in the 55th minute secured a victory that was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Elsewhere, Ryan Mason, Roberto Soldado and Harry Kane scored late goals as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Championship leaders Nottingham Forest 3-1 and fellow second tier side Brighton & Hove Albion comfortably overcame fourth tier Burton Albion 3-0.

Crystal Palace were hosting Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion were entertaining Hull City in two all Premier League late kickoffs.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)