LONDON Feb 28 Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-1 on penalties to win the League Cup after Sunday's final finished 1-1 after extra time.

City broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half when Fernandinho's shot from the right of the area crept under keeper Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho levelled on the rebound after Adam Lallana's shot had hit the post with seven minutes remaining to force extra time.