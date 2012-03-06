* Chelsea beat Birmingham to reach FA Cup last eight
March 6 Chelsea started life after Andre
Villas-Boas with an improved performance as goals from Juan Mata
and Raul Meireles secured a 2-0 win over second tier Birmingham
City in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Tuesday.
Roberto Di Matteo, appointed interim coach for the rest of
the season after Villas-Boas was sacked following a sequence of
one win in seven matches, was all smiles after starting his
reign with a victory.
The visiting Chelsea fans began the match at St Andrews with
incessant chants for their former manager Jose Mourinho, who led
the club to two Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006, but
ended the tie with loud cries of 'There's only one Di Matteo'.
"Mourinho has a big legacy at this club but I have a
connection with the supporters because I've also played for
them," the former midfielder told ITV Sport.
"I think our attitude was right tonight, the commitment was
right, the passion was there and we had a clean sheet. But the
most important thing was to get through to the next round and to
show that we cared.
"Everybody was involved tonight, the people on the bench
too. That's the only way we are going to reach our targets this
season," added Di Matteo after Chelsea secured a home
quarter-final against second tier Leicester City on March 18.
The Italian made several changes to the team, leaving out
Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Michael Essien and Daniel
Sturridge and recalling Meireles, Fernando Torres, Salomon Kalou
and John Obi Mikel.
Ashley Cole also missed out with an ankle injury and there
was no discernible change from the Villas-Boas era in the first
half as six-times FA Cup winners Chelsea struggled to impose
themselves on Chris Hughton's Birmingham.
MATA OPENER
The visitors perked up in the second half and broke through
in the 54th minute when Mata bundled the ball in from close
range following a cross by Brazilian Ramires, keeping up his
record of scoring in every round of this year's competition.
Meireles made the game safe six minutes later with a
venomous right-foot shot from 20 metres after excellent work
down the right by Branislav Ivanovic.
Spanish playmaker Mata then had a penalty saved by
goalkeeper Colin Doyle, just as he did in the first game at
Stamford Bridge.
Torres missed a good chance in the first half and worked
hard throughout for little reward.
The Spain striker set up Sturridge with a pinpoint cross in
the 76th minute and the substitute missed his kick from six
metres in front of a gaping net.
Birmingham's best chance fell to Jordon Mutch in the 82nd
minute but he blazed the ball wildly over.
The next task for Di Matteo is to lift Chelsea up from fifth
in the Premier League, starting with Saturday's home game
against Stoke City, and to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit in
next week's Champions League first knockout round tie with
Napoli.
Reports swirled in the media during the last few weeks under
Villas-Boas of a rift between the Portuguese and his players but
Di Matteo said it was important for everyone to pull together.
"We have two months left to the end of the season and we are
all sitting in the same boat," said the Italian. "We have to
help each other and try to achieve what we have set out for
ourselves.
"All 25 players in the squad are going to have to be a
little unselfish and work together, otherwise it's not going to
be possible."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)