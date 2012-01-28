LIVERPOOL, England Jan 28 Andy Carroll
finally shone and David de Gea had another nightmare in
Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round 2-1 win over Manchester United
on Saturday with the former repaying his manager's faith and the
latter being given the benefit of the doubt.
Liverpool striker Carroll, who has struggled since a big
move from Newcastle United a year ago, did not find the net but
used his physical prowess in the area as Daniel Agger headed in
the first and then set up Dirk Kuyt for the late winner.
A contender last year for England's Euro 2012 squad, the
23-year-old Carroll has dropped well down the pecking order and
has been in and out of the Liverpool side despite fellow forward
Luis Suarez serving a long ban.
His team mates have had difficulty refining their passing
game to accommodate a tall frontman but boss Kenny Dalglish
thinks Liverpool may finally have cracked it.
"Everybody knows Andy's prowess in the air, we've tried our
best to develop that further and we'll also work and be patient
with him," Dalglish told ITV Sport.
"His commitment was superb today so as long as you've got
the right attitude and the right commitment we've got a chance
of working with it."
Goalkeeper De Gea arrived at United from Atletico Madrid in
the close season after rave reviews but the Spaniard has not got
to grips with the physicality of the Premier League and has
recently been left out in favour of Anders Lindegaard.
The always nervous 21-year-old was crowded out in the box
for Agger's header from a corner and could have made a better
attempt as Kuyt thrashed the ball into his near post.
Alex Ferguson, who has struggled to recruit top goalkeepers
over the last 25 years with only Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van
der Sar being big successes, put the blame for the first goal on
his defence and not his 1.93 metres keeper.
"We didn't do well. (There were) Too many defenders in and
around the goalkeeper for the first one and the second one is
just one of those lucky breaks you get," he said.
"I'm pleased with my players, they performed very well and
dominated the game."
(Writing by Mark Meadows in London, editing by Dave Thompson;
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)