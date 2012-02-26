LONDON Feb 26 Liverpool have been in some
dark places since the last time they won a trophy in 2006 but
Sunday's League Cup final victory over Championship side Cardiff
City, nerve-wracking as it was, offers hope of better things to
come under manager Kenny Dalglish.
Their 3-2 victory in a penalty shootout at Wembley after
being held to a 2-2 draw by the Welsh side will hardly cause
ripples at the Nou Camp, the Bernabeu, or even Old Trafford, but
at least Liverpool are collecting trophies again.
The real proof of the pudding will be whether Dalglish, 14
months into a second spell as manager after a hugely successful
first period ended in 1991, can restore the Anfield club to
serious challengers for the league title they have not won since
1990.
They are seventh in the league, 24 points behind leaders
Manchester City, but Dalglish believes the foundations are in
place for Liverpool to challenge for bigger prizes.
"This is the first trophy we've won for six years,"
Dalglish, who returned to try to revive the club's fortunes last
year after Roy Hodgson was sacked, told reporters. "Now we will
work even harder and see where that takes us.
"The idea six years ago wasn't to go six years without
winning another cup but now we have the flavour of it again we
want to come back and win more of them.
"We will go back to work after the internationals and see if
we can kick on from here. I don't think anybody would win a
trophy and come away from it and say, 'I didn't enjoy it and
wouldn't want to win it again'.
"If you enjoy it you want more of it."
Since Liverpool beat West Ham United to win the FA Cup in
2006 they have endured a debilitating ownership battle, fallen
out of their place among England's top four and endured the pain
of watching arch-rivals Manchester United surpass their record
of 18 English league titles.
BIG-MONEY SIGNINGS
Dalglish's new big-money signings, the likes of 35 million-
pound striker Andy Carroll, Stewart Downing and Jordan
Henderson, have also struggled to make an impact at Anfield.
"For them to walk away with a trophy in their first season,
that's a great credit to them," said Dalglish, who won three
league titles in his first stint as Liverpool manager. "This is
the culmination of 14 months hard work.
"Although we won something today that's not us finished.
This means an awful lot to a lot of people and this is what this
football club stands for."
After Martin Skrtel cancelled out Joe Mason's opener for
Cardiff, Dirk Kuyt's extra time goal looked to have spared
Liverpool the stress of a penalty shootout only for Cardiff to
level at the death through Ben Turner.
Kuyt, one of Liverpool's longest-serving players who had
never won a trophy before with the club prior to Sunday, made a
huge impact as a substitute, also preventing a Cardiff goal with
a goalline clearance and converting one of Liverpool's three
successful kicks in the shootout.
"We wanted this trophy so desperately," the Dutchman said.
"It was incredible, an incredible day. I was very
disappointed not to play longer than 15 minutes but I have to
put that aside. I'm so happy to have scored the goal.
"This is why I came to Anfield. To finally get my first
medal at Wembley is great. Hopefully we can get one more later
in the season."
Liverpool, who have now won the League Cup a record eight
times, have also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.
"We won't accept just this, we need more, we want more,"
added Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard, who crowned his first
visit to Wembley in a club shirt by lifting the trophy.
