Feb 17 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he does not know if new signing Gabriel Jesus will play again this season after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his foot.

Jesus was substituted 15 minutes into City's 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Monday and had surgery to mend his broken metatarsal in Barcelona.

"Last night he had an operation, it was good, really good," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday, ahead of his team's trip to second-tier Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

"The most important thing now is a good recovery and he is going back when he will be fit. I don't know if it will be the end of the season or next season.

"Now we send all our support to him and his family and we are waiting until he is back."

Brazil international Jesus made a bright start to his City career since joining from Palmeiras, scoring three goals and keeping the more established Sergio Aguero out of the side.

His injury means Argentina international Aguero will return to spearhead City's attack after being dropped to the bench for their past few games.

"It's not easy for the players who do not play," Guardiola said. "Their behaviour has been more than professional, it was perfect, and Sergio too.

"He showed in the last minutes against Swansea, for example, or in the last game at Bournemouth after the injury from Gabriel where he came in and played good and scored a goal.

