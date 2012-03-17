(Adds details)

LONDON, March 17 Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup quarter-final against Bolton Wanderers was abandoned on Saturday after Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed near the centre circle.

No other player was involved in the incident, which occurred just before halftime, and after a delay of several minutes referee Howard Webb took the players off the field.

The match was abandoned soon afterwards.

Medics arrived on the pitch quickly and gave the 23-year-old Muamba CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), a Reuters eye witness said.

A number of players gathered around Muamba, some crying and holding their heads in their hands.

As Muamba was carried off the pitch on a stretcher there were a few bursts of applause from the crowd before they fell silent.

Muamba, born in Zaire and an England Under-21 international, was taken to hospital.