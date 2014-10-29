LONDON Oct 29 Newcastle United are finally ready to give their disgruntled fans something to shout about after they shocked holders Manchester City 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup, according to manager Alan Pardew.

Much of Newcastle's season has been shrouded with discontentment from fans after they failed to win any of their first six Premier League games but goals from Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko gave the Tyneside club a third victory in 11 days in all competitions.

"It's a marvellous performance from Newcastle," Pardew told the BBC. "Everything we wanted and tried to get from the game came off. We always carried a threat even from the first minute.

"It has been difficult the first part of this season but we believe in ourselves, have come through that spell and we have a great chance on Saturday to give our fans something to shout about.

"This was a victory for our fans. But now we can take confidence and belief into that game."

It was the second time in four days City failed to beat a team they were expected to easily account for after they lost 2-1 to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Their attack was lethargic while their expensively assembled defence was easily breached by Newcastle and manager Manuel Pellegrini said their recent performances were concerning.

"Of course it is a concern because we are conceding too many goals and we are not scoring," Pellegrini told Sky Sports.

"Of course it is a concern because we are conceding too many goals and we are not scoring," Pellegrini told Sky Sports.

"Maybe it's a lack of trust in this moment and we feel we are not in a lucky moment. I think that the confidence is a little

