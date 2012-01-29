LONDON Jan 28 Liverpool are working
closely with Merseyside police in an attempt to identify a man
who appeared to have made racist gestures during their FA Cup
fourth round victory over Manchester United at Anfield on
Saturday.
Police have released a picture of a man, which was
circulated on social networking sites during Liverpool's 2-1
victory, who seemed to be making 'monkey' gestures.
The match was the first between the teams since Liverpool's
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches by the
FA for racially abusing United's France fullback Patrice Evra in
a Premier League match at Anfield in October.
Liverpool issued a statement which read: "Following today's
game we were made aware of an image being circulated on social
media relating to an incident at this afternoon's FA Cup tie.
"We are now working closely with Merseyside Police to
establish the facts of what occurred and identify the individual
involved. We would urge any of our supporters with any
information to contact either the club or the police."
The police have assigned specialist detectives to the case.
"We can confirm that specialist officers are reviewing match
footage, as a result of a picture posted on Twitter," Match
Commander, Chief Superintendent Jon Ward, said in a statement.
"This matter is now under investigation by specialist hate
crime detectives and we are working with Liverpool Football Club
to identify the man in question."
Police said 17 people were ejected from the ground during
the game and two were arrested for "low level incidents" but
they praised the majority of supporters for their behaviour.
