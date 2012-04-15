By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, April 15
LONDON, April 15 Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry
Redknapp called for goalline technology again on Sunday after
his side became victims of another costly error during a 5-1
defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
His side were trailing 1-0 in the 49th minute when Juan
Mata's shot in a crowded penalty area was blocked on the line by
a combination of Spurs keeper Carlo Cudicini and Chelsea's prone
skipper John Terry but was awarded as a goal by referee Martin
Atkinson despite furious protests.
Even Terry conceded afterwards that the goal should not have
stood as for the second season running Tottenham got the rough
end of a goalline decision against Chelsea.
"The second goal was a disaster wasn't it?" Redknapp, whose
side were beaten 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League
last season when Frank Lampard scored with an equaliser that did
not cross the line.
"It was nowhere near a goal. It was an honest mistake but it
was nowhere near over. (The referee) made a big mistake.
"He didn't do it on purpose but I don't see how he can give
it because it was nowhere near over. It wasn't like someone had
kicked it away and it's so quick, there were bodies in front
lying on the line. It was impossible for the ball to go over."
Last month, Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Hughes was left
seething after his side were denied a clear goal in a 2-1 defeat
against relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers.
While Chelsea's Frank Lampard also has bad memories of his
"goal" not being awarded in the 2010 World Cup finals against
Germany despite replays showing it clearly bouncing over the
line.
"We need goalline technology. It has to happen," said
Redknapp. "You can't keep having situations like that where
important decisions are not correct. I could tell by the
players' reaction that it wasn't right and then I saw the TV and
it's clearly not in."
TECHNOLOGY DEBATE
While the technology debate rumbles on and governing body
FIFA trials various systems Redknapp, who said Atkinson had
admitted his mistake, refused to lay all the blame on the
controversial second goal.
"I came in at halftime and didn't feel we deserved to be
behind because we were the better team, we hit the post and had
better opportunities. Then (Didier) Drogba scored a wonder goal
and there was very little we could do about that but I felt we
could get back in the game," he said.
"I'm not going to say that's why we got beat but if we are
not 2-1 behind I'm not chasing the game and we wouldn't have
opened up as we did," he said.
Chelsea stand-in manager Roberto Di Matteo said he
understood Tottenham's frustrations.
"In this case we were on the lucky side but many times
before we have had the game going against us," he told
reporters. "But we didn't score two we scored five.
"I've talked before about the consistency of using
technology. But we had scored one already and then we scored
some more after so I don't think it changed the match."
After a relatively poor season in which Chelsea are down in
sixth place in the Premier League, things are suddenly looking
brighter at Stamford Bridge with a third FA Cup final in four
seasons to look forward to and a mouth-watering Champions League
semi against European champions Barcelona.
"I think the team has responded really well to the changes
and it's credit to them the way they are performing and
conducting themselves," Di Matteo said.
"Winning brings that positivity within the team and
confidence in every individual player."
While Chelsea seek silverware, Tottenham are still
favourites to finish fourth and earn a crack at Champions League
football at Chelsea's expense.
"We have to pick ourselves up and get fourth spot," Redknapp
said. "I still feel we can do it, but we have to pick a team
with the nerve and the willpower and desire to go and get fourth
spot."
