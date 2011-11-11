LONDON Nov 11 A foreign referee will
officiate in an FA Cup match for the first time when Japan's
Masaaki Toma takes charge of Brentford's first-round match
against Basingstoke on Saturday.
"Masaaki Toma is a world class referee and his appointment
shows that the FA Cup really does hold global appeal," chairman
of the FA's referees committee and former official David Elleray
said in a statement on Friday.
The FA Cup was first contested in 1871-72, the trophy being
won by London club Wanderers.
J-League official Toma has already refereed a match in
Britain this week, the reserve fixture of Premier League clubs
Bolton Wanderers and Sunderland, and he was also in charge of
England's friendly against Mexico before the 2010 World Cup.
