UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LONDON, March 13 Holders Chelsea and Manchester United will replay their FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge on April 1, the Football Association said in a statement on Wednesday.
The match, on the Easter Monday holiday, will kick off at 12.30 local.
Chelsea came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford last Sunday. The winners will play Manchester City in the semi-finals.
The replay has imposed a busy schedule on the West Londoners, who said a league match scheduled at Southampton on March 31 would now be played on March 30 instead.
The European champions are also still in the Europa League and have a last 16 second leg at home against Steaua Bucharest on Thursday that could lead to a quarter-final first leg on April 4. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.