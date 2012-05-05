Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
(Adds teams, attendance)
LONDON May 5 Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1 - FA Cup final result.
At Wembley Stadium, London
Scorers:
Chelsea: Ramires 11, Didier Drogba 52
Liverpool: Andy Carroll 64
Referee: Phil Dowd; Attendance: 89,102
Teams:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech, 17-Jose Bosingwa, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 26-John Terry, 3-Ashley Cole; 7-Ramires (16-Raul Meireles 76), 12-John Obi Mikel, 8-Frank Lampard, 21-Salomon Kalou; 9-Didier Drogba, 10-Juan Mata (15-Florent Malouda 90+1).
Liverpool: 25-Pepe Reina, 2-Glen Johnson, 37-Martin Skrtel, 5-Daniel Agger, 3-Jose Enrique (9-Andy Carroll 55); 20-Jay Spearing, 14-Jordan Henderson, 8-Steven Gerrard; 19-Stewart Downing, 7-Luis Suarez, 39-Craig Bellamy (18-Dirk Kuyt 78).
(Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Dave Thompson)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.