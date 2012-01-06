Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 6 Result from the English FA Cup third round on Friday Liverpool 5 Oldham Athletic (III) 1
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Birmingham City (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230) Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) v Millwall (II) (1300) Barnsley (II) v Swansea City (1500) Derby County (II) v Crystal Palace (II) (1500) Everton v Tamworth (V) (1500) Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Nottingham Forest (II) v Leicester City (II) (1500) Reading (II) v Stevenage Football Club (III) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Cheltenham Town (IV) (1500) Coventry City (II) v Southampton (II) (1500) Norwich City v Burnley (II) (1500) Watford (II) v Bradford City (IV) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City (II) (1500) Swindon Town (IV) v Wigan Athletic (1500) Middlesbrough (II) v Shrewsbury Town (IV) (1500) Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Sheffield United (III) v Salisbury City (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Wrexham (V) (1500) Crawley Town (IV) v Bristol City (II) (1500) Doncaster Rovers (II) v Notts County (III) (1500) Fleetwood Town (V) v Blackpool (II) (1500) Fulham v Charlton Athletic (III) (1500) Gillingham (IV) v Stoke City (1500) Hull City (II) v Ipswich Town (II) (1500) Macclesfield Town (IV) v Bolton Wanderers (1500) Bristol Rovers (IV) v Aston Villa (1730) Sunday, January 8 Manchester City v Manchester United (1300) Chelsea v Portsmouth (II) (1500) Sheffield Wednesday (III) v West Ham United (II) (1500) Peterborough United (II) v Sunderland (1530) Monday, January 9 Arsenal v Leeds United (II) (1945)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.