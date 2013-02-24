UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal end Lincoln's Cup adventure with 5-0 romp
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
LONDON Feb 24 Bradford City 0 Swansea City 5 - Capital One (League) Cup final result.
At Wembley Stadium
Scorers: Nathan Dyer 16, 48, Michu 40, Jonathan de Guzman 59pen, 90+1
Red card: Matt Duke (Bradford City) 58
Attendance: 82,597; Halftime: 0-2
Teams:
Bradford City: 12-Matt Duke; 2-Stephen Darby, 23-Rory McArdle, 16-Carl McHugh, 27-Curtis Good (5-Andrew Davies 46); 11-Garry Thompson (20-Zavon Hines 72), 24-Nathan Doyle, 18-Gary Jones, 14-Will Atkinson; 9-James Hanson, 21-Nahki Wells (1-Jon McLaughlin 58)
Swansea City: 25-Gerhard Tremmel; 22-Angel Rangel, 24-Ki Sung Yeung (16-Garry Monk 63), 6-Ashley Williams; 33-Ben Davies (21-Dwight Tiendalli 84), 7-Leon Britton, 20-Jonathan De Guzman, 15-Wayne Routledge, 12-Nathan Dyer (14-Roland Lamah 78); 11-Pablo Hernandez, 9-Michu
Referee: Kevin Friend
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
March 11 Hull City had been holding out desperately for one New Year hero to lead their fight for Premier League salvation, but now it transpires they may have stumbled across two in the shape of an unlikely manager and a misfit striker.
LONDON, March 11 Lincoln City's fairytale FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage as Arsenal put aside their own problems to crush the fifth-tier side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.