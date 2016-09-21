Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Wednesday
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 21
Stoke City - Hull City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur - Gillingham (III) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Fulham (II) - Bristol City (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Northampton Town (III) - Manchester United 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Queens Park Rangers (II) - Sunderland 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Southampton - Crystal Palace 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Swansea City - Manchester City 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
West Ham United - Accrington Stanley (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, September 20
Bournemouth - Preston North End (II) 2-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Derby County (II) - Liverpool 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Everton - Norwich City (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Leeds United (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Leicester City - Chelsea 2-4 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Newcastle United (II) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Nottingham Forest (II) - Arsenal 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)