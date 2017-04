Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday 5th Round Saturday, February 20 AFC Bournemouth - Everton 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Reading (II) - West Bromwich Albion 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Watford - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Hull City (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 5th Round Sunday, February 21 Blackburn Rovers (II) v West Ham United (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1500) Chelsea v Manchester City (1600) Monday, February 22 Shrewsbury Town (III) v Manchester United (1945)