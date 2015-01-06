Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Tuesday
2nd Round
Friday, January 2
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Chesterfield (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
3rd Round
Tuesday, January 6
Everton - West Ham United 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Scunthorpe United (III) - Chesterfield (III) 2-2 (halftime: 2-0)
Monday, January 5
AFC Wimbledon (IV) - Liverpool 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunday, January 4
Arsenal - Hull City 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Chelsea - Watford (II) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Yeovil Town (III) - Manchester United 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Aston Villa - Blackpool (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester City - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Southampton - Ipswich Town (II) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Stoke City - Wrexham (V) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Dover Athletic (V) - Crystal Palace 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Queens Park Rangers - Sheffield United (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Sunderland - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Saturday, January 3
Barnsley (III) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Blyth Spartans - Birmingham City (II) 2-3 (halftime: 2-0)
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Wigan Athletic (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Brentford (II) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Cambridge United (IV) - Luton Town (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Charlton Athletic (II) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Derby County (II) - Southport (V) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Doncaster Rovers (III) - Bristol City (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Fulham (II) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Reading (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Leicester City - Newcastle United 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Millwall (II) - Bradford City (III) 3-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Preston North End (III) - Norwich City (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Rochdale (III) - Nottingham Forest (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Rotherham United (II) - AFC Bournemouth (II) 1-5 (halftime: 1-1)
Tranmere Rovers (IV) - Swansea City 2-6 (halftime: 0-1)
West Bromwich Albion - Gateshead (V) 7-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Friday, January 2
Cardiff City (II) - Colchester United (III) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0)