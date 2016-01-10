Jan 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday
3rd Round
Sunday, January 10
Cardiff City (II) - Shrewsbury Town (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Carlisle United (IV) - Yeovil Town (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Chelsea - Scunthorpe United (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Oxford United (IV) - Swansea City 3-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Saturday, January 9
Manchester United - Sheffield United (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Arsenal - Sunderland 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Birmingham City (II) - AFC Bournemouth 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Brentford (II) - Walsall (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Bury (III) - Bradford City (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Colchester United (III) - Charlton Athletic (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Doncaster Rovers (III) - Stoke City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Eastleigh (V) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Everton - Dagenham & Redbridge (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Hartlepool United (IV) - Derby County (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Reading (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Hull City (II) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Ipswich Town (II) - Portsmouth (IV) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Leeds United (II) - Rotherham United (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Middlesbrough (II) - Burnley (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Newport County (IV) - Blackburn Rovers (II) Postponed
Northampton Town (IV) - Milton Keynes Dons (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Norwich City - Manchester City 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Nottingham Forest (II) - Queens Park Rangers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Peterborough United (III) - Preston North End (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Fulham (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Southampton - Crystal Palace 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Watford - Newcastle United 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
West Bromwich Albion - Bristol City (II) 2-2 (halftime: 0-0)
West Ham United - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Wycombe Wanderers (IV) - Aston Villa 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Friday, January 8
Exeter City (IV) - Liverpool 2-2 (halftime: 2-1)