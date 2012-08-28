Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round first leg matches on Tuesday 2nd Round Tuesday, August 28 Reading - Peterborough United (II) 3-2 (halftime: 3-2) Yeovil Town (III) - West Bromwich Albion 2-4 (halftime: 1-2) Aston Villa - Tranmere Rovers (III) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Burnley (II) - Plymouth Argyle (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Burnley win 3-2 on penalties. Carlisle United (III) - Ipswich Town (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Coventry City (III) - Birmingham City (II) 3-2 (halftime: 2-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Crawley Town (III) - Bolton Wanderers (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Doncaster Rovers (III) - Hull City (II) 3-2 (halftime: 1-2) Gillingham (IV) - Middlesbrough (II) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Leeds United (II) - Oxford United (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Leicester City (II) - Burton Albion (IV) 2-4 (halftime: 0-1) Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Blackburn Rovers (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Norwich City - Scunthorpe United (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Nottingham Forest (II) - Wigan Athletic 1-4 (halftime: 0-3) Preston North End (III) - Crystal Palace (II) 4-1 (halftime: 3-1) Queens Park Rangers - Walsall (III) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Fulham 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Stevenage Football Club (III) - Southampton 1-4 (halftime: 0-0) Stoke City - Swindon Town (III) 3-4 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 2-2) AET Sunderland - Morecambe (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Swansea City - Barnsley (II) 3-1 (halftime: 1-0) Watford (II) - Bradford City (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) West Ham United - Crewe Alexandra (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 29 Everton v Leyton Orient (III) (1845) Thursday, August 30 Northampton Town (IV) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1845)