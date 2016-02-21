Soccer-Moyes not giving up on Sunderland's survival
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday 5th Round Sunday, February 21 Blackburn Rovers (II) - West Ham United 1-5 (halftime: 1-2) Saturday, February 20 AFC Bournemouth - Everton 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Reading (II) - West Bromwich Albion 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Watford - Leeds United (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Arsenal - Hull City (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Still being played (GMT): 5th Round Sunday, February 21 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1500) Next Fixtures (GMT): 5th Round Sunday, February 21 Chelsea v Manchester City (1600) Monday, February 22 Shrewsbury Town (III) v Manchester United (1945)
LONDON, April 7 Hull City manager Marco Silva is looking no further than ensuring Premier League survival despite speculation that he is being targetted by other clubs.