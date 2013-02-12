Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Tuesday
4th Round, replay
Tuesday, February 12
Leicester City (II) - Huddersfield Town (II) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 16
Luton Town (V) v Millwall (II) (1245)
Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (II) (1500)
Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) v Barnsley (II) (1500)
Oldham Athletic (III) v Everton (1800)
Sunday, February 17
v Wigan Athletic
Chelsea v Brentford (III) (1200)
Manchester City v Leeds United (II) (1400)
Monday, February 18
Manchester United v Reading (2000)