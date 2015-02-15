Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday
5th Round
Sunday, February 15
Arsenal - Middlesbrough (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Bradford City (III) - Sunderland 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Aston Villa - Leicester City 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Saturday, February 14
Crystal Palace - Liverpool 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Stoke City 4-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Derby County (II) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
West Bromwich Albion - West Ham United 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
5th Round
Monday, February 16
Preston North End (III) v Manchester United (1945)