Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday
3rd Round, replay
Tuesday, January 13
Bristol City (III) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Chesterfield (III) - Scunthorpe United (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
West Ham United - Everton 2-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 9-8)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Fulham (II) 3-3 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 3-5)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round, replay
Wednesday, January 14
Bradford City (III) v Millwall (II) (1945)
Ipswich Town (II) v Southampton (1955)
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (2000)