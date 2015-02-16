Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Monday 5th Round Monday, February 16 Preston North End (III) - Manchester United 1-3 (halftime: 0-0) Sunday, February 15 Arsenal - Middlesbrough (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Bradford City (III) - Sunderland 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Aston Villa - Leicester City 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, February 14 Crystal Palace - Liverpool 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Blackburn Rovers (II) - Stoke City 4-1 (halftime: 2-1) Derby County (II) - Reading (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) West Bromwich Albion - West Ham United 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".