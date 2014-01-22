Soccer-Silva hoping to rewrite Hull's woeful record at Everton
March 16 Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.
Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup Semifinal second leg matches on Wednesday Semifinal Wednesday, January 22, second leg Manchester United - Sunderland 2-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-0, penalty shootout: 1-2) First leg: Sunderland - Manchester United 2-1. Sunderland win 2-1 on penalties after 3-3 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 21, second leg West Ham United - Manchester City 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Manchester City - West Ham United 6-0. Manchester City win 9-0 on aggregate.
March 16 Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.
March 16 Leicester City must cast aside their memorable Champions League triumph against Sevilla and turn their attentions on Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Thursday.
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)