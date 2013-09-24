Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round first leg matches on Tuesday
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 24
Fulham - Everton 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur 0-4 (halftime: 0-1)
Burnley (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Hull City - Huddersfield Town (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Leicester City (II) - Derby County (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Manchester City - Wigan Athletic (II) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Southampton - Bristol City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Sunderland - Peterborough United (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Swindon Town (III) - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Watford (II) - Norwich City 2-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
West Ham United - Cardiff City 3-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, September 25
Manchester United v Liverpool (1845)
Newcastle United v Leeds United (II) (1845)
Tranmere Rovers (III) v Stoke City (1845)
Birmingham City (II) v Swansea City (1845)
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1900)