Aug 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Tuesday
2nd Round
Tuesday, August 23
Reading (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2)
Reading win 4-2 on penalties.
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Crewe Alexandra (IV) 4-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Burton Albion (II) - Liverpool 0-5 (halftime: 0-2)
Chelsea - Bristol Rovers (III) 3-2 (halftime: 3-1)
Derby County (II) - Carlisle United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 14-13)
Derby County win 14-13 on penalties.
Everton - Yeovil Town (IV) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Exeter City (IV) - Hull City 1-3 (halftime: 1-1)
Luton Town (IV) - Leeds United (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Millwall (III) - Nottingham Forest (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Newcastle United (II) - Cheltenham Town (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Northampton Town (III) - West Bromwich Albion 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-3)
Northampton Town win 4-3 on penalties.
Norwich City (II) - Coventry City (III) 6-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Oxford United (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 2-4 (halftime: 1-1)
Peterborough United (III) - Swansea City 1-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Preston North End (II) - Oldham Athletic (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Queens Park Rangers (II) - Rochdale (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Scunthorpe United (III) - Bristol City (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Stevenage (IV) - Stoke City 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Watford - Gillingham (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Cambridge United (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1)
Crystal Palace - Blackpool (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
2nd Round
Wednesday, August 24
Sunderland v Shrewsbury Town (III) (1845)
Accrington Stanley (IV) v Burnley (1845)
Fulham (II) v Middlesbrough (1845)
Morecambe (IV) v AFC Bournemouth (1845)