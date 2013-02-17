Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup matches on Sunday 4th Round, replay Sunday, February 17 Chelsea - Brentford (III) 4-0 (halftime: 0-0) 5th Round Sunday, February 17 Huddersfield Town (II) - Wigan Athletic 1-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City - Leeds United (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, February 16 Oldham Athletic (III) - Everton 2-2 (halftime: 1-1) Arsenal - Blackburn Rovers (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) - Barnsley (II) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2) Luton Town (V) - Millwall (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 18 Manchester United v Reading (2000)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.