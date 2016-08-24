Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Wednesday 2nd Round Wednesday, August 24 Accrington Stanley (IV) - Burnley 1-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Fulham (II) - Middlesbrough 2-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Morecambe (IV) - AFC Bournemouth 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Sunderland - Shrewsbury Town (III) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, August 23 Reading (II) - Milton Keynes Dons (III) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-2) Reading win 4-2 on penalties. Blackburn Rovers (II) - Crewe Alexandra (IV) 4-3 (halftime: 1-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET Burton Albion (II) - Liverpool 0-5 (halftime: 0-2) Chelsea - Bristol Rovers (III) 3-2 (halftime: 3-1) Derby County (II) - Carlisle United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 14-13) Derby County win 14-13 on penalties. Everton - Yeovil Town (IV) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) Exeter City (IV) - Hull City 1-3 (halftime: 1-1) Luton Town (IV) - Leeds United (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Millwall (III) - Nottingham Forest (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) Newcastle United (II) - Cheltenham Town (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Northampton Town (III) - West Bromwich Albion 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-3) Northampton Town win 4-3 on penalties. Norwich City (II) - Coventry City (III) 6-1 (halftime: 2-0) Oxford United (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 2-4 (halftime: 1-1) Peterborough United (III) - Swansea City 1-3 (halftime: 0-3) Preston North End (II) - Oldham Athletic (III) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Queens Park Rangers (II) - Rochdale (III) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Scunthorpe United (III) - Bristol City (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Stevenage (IV) - Stoke City 0-4 (halftime: 0-2) Watford - Gillingham (III) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) - Cambridge United (IV) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Crystal Palace - Blackpool (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or