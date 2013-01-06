Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Sunday
3rd Round
Sunday, January 6
Mansfield Town (V) - Liverpool 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Swansea City - Arsenal 2-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Saturday, January 5
West Ham United - Manchester United 2-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Aldershot Town (IV) - Rotherham United (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Aston Villa - Ipswich Town (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Barnsley (II) - Burnley (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Blackburn Rovers (II) - Bristol City (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Sunderland 2-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Charlton Athletic (II) - Huddersfield Town (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Crawley Town (III) - Reading 1-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Crystal Palace (II) - Stoke City 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Derby County (II) - Tranmere Rovers (III) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Fulham - Blackpool (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Hull City (II) - Leyton Orient (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Leeds United (II) - Birmingham City (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Leicester City (II) - Burton Albion (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Luton Town (V) - Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Macclesfield Town (V) - Cardiff City (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester City - Watford (II) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Middlesbrough (II) - Hastings United 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Millwall (II) - Preston North End (III) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Nottingham Forest (II) - Oldham Athletic (III) 2-3 (halftime: 1-0)
Oxford United (IV) - Sheffield United (III) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Peterborough United (II) - Norwich City 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Queens Park Rangers - West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) - Milton Keynes Dons FC (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Southampton - Chelsea 1-5 (halftime: 1-2)
Southend United (IV) - Brentford (III) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur - Coventry City (III) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0)
Wigan Athletic - AFC Bournemouth (III) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) - Newcastle United 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 7
Cheltenham Town (IV) v Everton (1945)