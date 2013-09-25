Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round first leg matches on Wednesday 3rd Round Wednesday, September 25 West Bromwich Albion - Arsenal 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) Arsenal win 4-3 on penalties. Birmingham City (II) - Swansea City 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Manchester United - Liverpool 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Newcastle United - Leeds United (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Tranmere Rovers (III) - Stoke City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Tuesday, September 24 Fulham - Everton 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) Burnley (II) - Nottingham Forest (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Hull City - Huddersfield Town (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Leicester City (II) - Derby County (II) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Manchester City - Wigan Athletic (II) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Southampton - Bristol City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Sunderland - Peterborough United (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Swindon Town (III) - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-2) Watford (II) - Norwich City 2-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET West Ham United - Cardiff City 3-2 (halftime: 2-1)