Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 4th Round first leg matches on Wednesday
4th Round
Wednesday, October 30
Newcastle United - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Tottenham Hotspur - Hull City 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 8-7)
Tottenham Hotspur win 8-7 on penalties.
Tuesday, October 29
Arsenal - Chelsea 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Birmingham City (II) - Stoke City 4-4 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 3-3, penalty shootout: 2-4)
Stoke City win 4-2 on penalties.
Burnley (II) - West Ham United 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Leicester City (II) - Fulham 4-3 (halftime: 2-1)
Manchester United - Norwich City 4-0 (halftime: 1-0)