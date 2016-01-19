Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday
3rd Round, replay
Tuesday, January 19
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Eastleigh (V) 3-2 (halftime: 2-2)
Reading (II) - Huddersfield Town (II) 5-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Aston Villa - Wycombe Wanderers (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Bradford City (III) - Bury (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 2-4)
Bristol City (II) - West Bromwich Albion 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Milton Keynes Dons (II) - Northampton Town (IV) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Portsmouth (IV) - Ipswich Town (II) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Yeovil Town (IV) - Carlisle United (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round, replay
Wednesday, January 20
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Liverpool v Exeter City (IV) (2000)