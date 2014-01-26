Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday
4th Round
Sunday, January 26
Chelsea - Stoke City 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Sheffield United (III) - Fulham 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Saturday, January 25
Stevenage Football Club (III) - Everton 0-4 (halftime: 0-2)
Birmingham City (II) - Swansea City 1-2 (halftime: 1-0)
Bolton Wanderers (II) - Cardiff City 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Huddersfield Town (II) - Charlton Athletic (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Manchester City - Watford (II) 4-2 (halftime: 0-2)
Port Vale (III) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 1-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Rochdale (IV) - Sheffield Wednesday (II) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Southampton - Yeovil Town (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Southend United (IV) - Hull City 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunderland - Kidderminster Harriers (V) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Wigan Athletic (II) - Crystal Palace 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
AFC Bournemouth (II) - Liverpool 0-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Friday, January 24
Nottingham Forest (II) - Preston North End (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Arsenal - Coventry City (III) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0)