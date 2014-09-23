Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 23
Fulham (II) - Doncaster Rovers (III) 2-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Arsenal - Southampton 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Cardiff City (II) - AFC Bournemouth (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Derby County (II) - Reading (II) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Leyton Orient (III) - Sheffield United (III) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Liverpool - Middlesbrough (II) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 14-13)
Liverpool win 14-13 on penalties.
Milton Keynes Dons (III) - Bradford City (III) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Shrewsbury Town (IV) - Norwich City (II) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sunderland - Stoke City 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Swansea City - Everton 3-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
3rd Round
Wednesday, September 24
Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers (II) (1845)
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest (II) (1845)
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday (II) (1845)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1845)
Burton Albion (IV) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II) (1845)
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1900)