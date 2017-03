April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the English FA Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Semifinal Sunday, April 13 Hull City - Sheffield United (III) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2) Saturday, April 12 Wigan Athletic (II) - Arsenal 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 2-4) Arsenal win 4-2 on penalties.